IPL 2023: Brett Lee praises match-winner Wriddhiman Saha, applauds Gujarat Titans for backing him

Former Aussie pacer Brett Lee has applauded Gujarat Titans for backing Wriddhiman Saha as the veteran keeper-batter smashed a match-winning 81 from 43 balls against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday in IPL 2023. Saha, who opens alongside Shubman Gill, went after each bowler as he completed his fifty in just 20 balls. Against Mohsin Khan in his second over inside the Powerplay, Saha hit him for two fours and as many sixes.

The right-handed batter looked in superb touch as his 142-run stand for the first wicket with Gill powered GT to a mammoth 227 for two in 20 overs. Lee, who had played against Saha before, showered praises on the Indian batter for not crumbling under pressure and delivering his best.

Speaking to Jio Cinema during the game, Lee said, "Well done to Gujarat Titans for keeping him on. They backed him. He is proving what he can do. Under pressure, I loved the way he plays. He was attacking from the word go."

Meanwhile, after a slow start this season, Saha picked up the pace, hitting a match-winning 41 against Rajasthan Royals a few nights ago. With GT’s one foot inside the playoffs following a crucial 56-run win over LSG, Saha returning to form comes as a cherry on top.

The Bengal keeper is one of the few players left in the league who are around since the commencement of IPL, and he is largely remembered for scoring a magnificent hundred for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2014 final.

On Sunday, he looked determined to complete his second three-figure score but got out on a well-made 81.

‘…he has shown maturity over the years’ – Lee

Not only Saha, Lee had some words for Saha's partner Shubman Gill too, who also hit an unbeaten 94 in Ahmedabad. Lee said Gill, over the years, has matured and with power, he is a dangerous batter in this format. Up, Up and Away!



Watch the two cracking sixes by @ShubmanGill 👇👇#TATAIPL #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/XUI27sY9X5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2023 × "Shubman Gill at the end was outstanding. As was Saha. He has shown maturity beyond the years. He has got the power going these days, he has got shots all-round the ground. 94 not out of 51, unfortunately he couldn't get to his hundred," Lee added.