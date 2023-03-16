IPL 2023: Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad unveil new kit for upcoming season - Watch video
2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have unveiled their new kit for the upcoming season as they get ready to capture glory once again.
Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have unveiled their new kit for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16 as they prepare to conquer glory yet again. Champions in 2016, SRH announced on their social media handles about the new kit they will don in the forthcoming season. The latest season has already seen a change in the helm as Markram was drafted to take charge of the side after Kane Williamson was released in November.
Look Adhursu kadu 💥 pic.twitter.com/VXzkftSQS4— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 16, 2023
SRH unveil new kit
The team took to their official Twitter handle to reveal the jersey through a photoshoot featuring Indian international stars like batter Mayank Agarwal, pace sensation Umran Malik and all-rounder Washington Sundar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2 against Rajasthan Royals at their home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Last season, SRH finished in the eighth position in the points table with six wins and eight losses and a total of 12 points. They failed to qualify for playoffs.
Recently, South Africa batter Aiden Markram was named the captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2023.
The 28-year-old Protea is not new to the leadership role having led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title earlier this month. He played a crucial role in the side's SA20 triumph, ending the season as the third-highest run-scorer.
Sunrisers had to decide on the leadership role after releasing New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson prior to the IPL mini-auction in December last year. The batter struggled for form in the 2022 IPL and scored 216 runs in his 13 innings.
Mayank and Bhuvneshwar miss out on captaincy role
India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has been with the franchise since its inception and opener Mayank Agarwal who last captained Punjab Kings were also in the reckoning for the top job. Mayank Agarwal was secured by the franchise for INR 8.25 crore.
However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad management went ahead with Markram given his success in the SA20 league.
In December last year, the management named West Indies legend Brian Lara as the head coach ahead of the IPL auction. They made some big purchases in the auction with Harry Brook being the heftiest buy.
