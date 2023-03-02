IPL 2023: 28 days to go, Check fixture, teams, captains, updates, live streaming details- All you need to know
Some prominent players might miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to injuries. Check the list of players here.
IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will commence on March 31, 2023, with the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, who will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2023 will follow the home-and-away format like the 2019 season. However, the IPL 2023 final will happen at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. IPL 2023 will feature ten teams. The Women's Premier League (WPL) will also run simultaneously with this year's IPL. CSK, GT, PBKS, SRH and RCB are in Group A and MI, KKR, RR, DC, and LSG are in Group B. The total number of league-stage matches will be 70, 14 per team.
IPL 2023: Fixture
|Dates
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Venue
|Time
|31-Mar
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|01-Apr
|Punjab
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mohali
|3:30 PM
|01-Apr
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|02-Apr
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|02-Apr
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|03-Apr
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|04-Apr
|Delhi Capitals
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|05-Apr
|Rajasthan Royals
|Punjab Kings
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|06-Apr
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|07-Apr
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|08-Apr
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|Guwahati
|3:30 PM
|08-Apr
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|09-Apr
|Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
|09-Apr
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Punjab Kings
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|10-Apr
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|11-Apr
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|12-Apr
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|13-Apr
|Punjab Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Mohali
|7:30 PM
|14-Apr
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|15-Apr
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi Capitals
|Bengaluru
|3:30 PM
|15-Apr
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|16-Apr
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|3:30 PM
|16-Apr
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat
|7:30 PM
|17-Apr
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|18-Apr
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai Indians
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|19-Apr
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|20-Apr
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mohali
|3:30 PM
|20-Apr
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|21-Apr
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|22-Apr
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow
|3:30 PM
|22-Apr
|Mumbai Indian
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|23-Apr
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Bengaluru
|3:30 PM
|23-Apr
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|24-Apr
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi Capitals
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|25-Apr
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai Indians
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|26-Apr
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|27-Apr
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|28-Apr
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mohali
|7:30 PM
|29-Apr
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata
|3:30 PM
|29-Apr
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|30-Apr
|Chennai Super Kings
|Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|3:30 PM
|30-Apr
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|01-May
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|02-May
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi Capitals
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|03-May
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Mohali
|7:30 PM
|04-May
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow
|3:30 PM
|04-May
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|05-May
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|06-May
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|3:30 PM
|06-May
|Delhi Capitals
|Royals Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|07-May
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
|07-May
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|08-May
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Punjab Kings
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|09-May
|Mumbai Indians
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|10-May
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|11-May
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|12-May
|Mumbai Indians
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|13-May
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|13-May
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|14-May
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Jaipur
|3:30 PM
|14-May
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|15-May
|Gujarat Titans
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|16-May
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai Indians
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|17-May
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Dharamshala
|7:30 PM
|18-May
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|19-May
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Dharamshala
|7:30 PM
|20-May
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi
|3:30 PM
|20-May
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|21-May
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|3:30 PM
|21-May
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Gujarat Titans
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
IPL 2023: Teams & Captains
|IPL Team
|Captains
|Mumbai Indians
|Rohit Sharma
|Gujarat Titans
|Hardik Pandya
|Delhi Capitals
|David Warner
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Shreyas Iyer
|Chennai Super Kings
|MS Dhoni
|Punjab Kings
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Faf du Plessis
|Lucknow Super Joints
|KL Rahul
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sanju Samson
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Aiden Markram
IPL 2023: Updates
Some prominent players might miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to injuries. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians, Kyle Jamieson (Chennai Super Kings), Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan Royals), Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals), and Joshua Little (Gujarat Titans) are some of them. Pet Cummins might not attend the league due to some international tournament. According to reports, Mohit Avasthi, Shashank Singh, Basil Thampi, Dhaval Kulkarni or Sandeep Sharma might replace Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2023.