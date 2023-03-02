IPL 2023: 28 days to go, Check fixture, teams, captains, updates, live streaming details- All you need to know

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will commence on March 31, 2023, with the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, who will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2023 will follow the home-and-away format like the 2019 season. However, the IPL 2023 final will happen at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. IPL 2023 will feature ten teams. The Women's Premier League (WPL) will also run simultaneously with this year's IPL. CSK, GT, PBKS, SRH and RCB are in Group A and MI, KKR, RR, DC, and LSG are in Group B. The total number of league-stage matches will be 70, 14 per team.