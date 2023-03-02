ugc_banner

IPL 2023: 28 days to go, Check fixture, teams, captains, updates, live streaming details- All you need to know

Mar 02, 2023

IPL 2023 will feature ten teams. The Women's Premier League (WPL) will also run simultaneously with this year's IPL. Photograph:(Others)

Some prominent players might miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to injuries. Check the list of players here. 

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will commence on March 31, 2023, with the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, who will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2023 will follow the home-and-away format like the 2019 season. However, the IPL 2023 final will happen at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. IPL 2023 will feature ten teams. The Women's Premier League (WPL) will also run simultaneously with this year's IPL. CSK, GT, PBKS, SRH and RCB are in Group A and MI, KKR, RR, DC, and LSG are in Group B. The total number of league-stage matches will be 70, 14 per team. 

IPL 2023: Fixture

Dates Home Team Away Team Venue Time
31-Mar Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
01-Apr Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders Mohali 3:30 PM
01-Apr Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Lucknow 7:30 PM
02-Apr Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 3:30 PM
02-Apr Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Bengaluru 7:30 PM
03-Apr Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Chennai 7:30 PM
04-Apr Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Delhi 7:30 PM
05-Apr Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Guwahati 7:30 PM
06-Apr Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata 7:30 PM
07-Apr Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow 7:30 PM
08-Apr Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Guwahati 3:30 PM
08-Apr Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 7:30 PM
09-Apr Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad 3:30 PM
09-Apr Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings Hyderabad 7:30 PM
10-Apr Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Super Giants Bengaluru 7:30 PM
11-Apr Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Delhi 7:30 PM
12-Apr Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Chennai 7:30 PM
13-Apr Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Mohali 7:30 PM
14-Apr Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 7:30 PM
15-Apr Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Bengaluru 3:30 PM
15-Apr Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Lucknow 7:30 PM
16-Apr Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 3:30 PM
16-Apr Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Gujarat 7:30 PM
17-Apr Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 7:30 PM
18-Apr Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 7:30 PM
19-Apr Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Jaipur 7:30 PM
20-Apr Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali 3:30 PM
20-Apr Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 7:30 PM
21-Apr Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 7:30 PM
22-Apr Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Lucknow 3:30 PM
22-Apr Mumbai Indian Punjab Kings Mumbai 7:30 PM
23-Apr Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru 3:30 PM
23-Apr Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Kolkata 7:30 PM
24-Apr Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Hyderabad 7:30 PM
25-Apr Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
26-Apr Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru 7:30 PM
27-Apr Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Jaipur 7:30 PM
28-Apr Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Mohali 7:30 PM
29-Apr Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans Kolkata 3:30 PM
29-Apr Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 7:30 PM
30-Apr Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Chennai 3:30 PM
30-Apr Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 7:30 PM
01-May Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow 7:30 PM
02-May Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
03-May Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians Mohali 7:30 PM
04-May Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Lucknow 3:30 PM
04-May Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 7:30 PM
05-May Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Jaipur 7:30 PM
06-May Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Chennai 3:30 PM
06-May Delhi Capitals Royals Challengers Bangalore Delhi 7:30 PM
07-May Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants Ahmedabad 3:30 PM
07-May Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur 7:30 PM
08-May Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Kolkata 7:30 PM
09-May Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai 7:30 PM
10-May Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Chennai 7:30 PM
11-May Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 7:30 PM
12-May Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans Mumbai 7:30 PM
13-May Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 3:30 PM
13-May Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Delhi 7:30 PM
14-May Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Jaipur 3:30 PM
14-May Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai 7:30 PM
15-May Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
16-May Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Lucknow 7:30 PM
17-May Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Dharamshala 7:30 PM
18-May Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 7:30 PM
19-May Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Dharamshala 7:30 PM
20-May Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings Delhi 3:30 PM
20-May Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata 7:30 PM
21-May Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai 3:30 PM
21-May Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans Bengaluru 7:30 PM

IPL 2023: Teams & Captains

IPL Team  Captains
Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma
Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya
Delhi Capitals David Warner
Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer
Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni
Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan
Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis
Lucknow Super Joints KL Rahul
Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson
Sunrisers Hyderabad Aiden Markram

IPL 2023: Updates

Some prominent players might miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to injuries. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians, Kyle Jamieson (Chennai Super Kings), Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan Royals), Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals), and Joshua Little (Gujarat Titans) are some of them. Pet Cummins might not attend the league due to some international tournament. According to reports, Mohit Avasthi, Shashank Singh, Basil Thampi, Dhaval Kulkarni or Sandeep Sharma might replace Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2023. 

