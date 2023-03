IPL 2023: 10 days to go! Check date, complete schedule, timings, team squads and venue details

The most awaited cricket T20 tournament, Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on March 31, 2023. This year, Gujarat Titans will compete with Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. Ten teams divided into two groups will compete. According to the official website, the first game will begin at 03:30 PM IST, while evening games will begin at 07:30 PM IST. However, things at IPL 2023 are a bit different as some amendments to the rules and formats have been made, including the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) restoring the home-and-away method of conducting the matches in the 16th edition of IPL. The IPL will continue for 52 days across 12 different venues. Here's the time, schedule, venues and everything you should know about the Indian Premier League 2023.