IPL 2022: SRH skipper Kane Williamson pulls off sharp catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock - WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson pulled off a sharp catch in the covers to dismiss Quinton de Kock during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Williamson gave the ball to spinner Washington Sundar to bowl the second over and was rewarded quickly for his decision. De Kock, who has earlier struggled against orthodox spin in the initial overs, went for an expansive drive through covers and ended up playing the ball in the air.

Also read | Dhoni didn't get a move on: Gavaskar on why CSK lost by 61 runs against PBKS

Williamson moved quickly towards his right and was able to complete a good catch to provide an early breakthrough to his team.

Earlier, Williamson won the toss and opted to field against debutants Lucknow Super Giants. SRH went with an unchanged playing XI for the game despite losing their first game quick comprehensively while the Lucknow side brought in Jason Holder in place of Dushmantha Chameera.

Sundar to de Kock, OUT 🎳

Quinton de Kock c Williamson b Washington Sundar 1 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25 🎯#CricketMasterUpdater pic.twitter.com/QF4RF3mTqd — Live Cricket Master Updater (@MohsinM55415496) April 4, 2022 ×

SRH went in to the game with four overseas options – Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram and Romario Shepherd. They will be looking to bounce back after losing their first game against Rajasthan Royals where they were completely outplayed by the opposition.

The SRH bowlers failed to contain the Rajasthan Royals batsmen from scoring freely and although Umran Malik and T Natarajan claimed two wickets each, the opponents posted a huge total of 210.

In reply, Sunrisers were out of the game very quickly as they lost their first five wicket under 40 runs and it was down to Aiden Markram (57) and Washington Sundar (40) to salvage some pride.