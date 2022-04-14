IPL 2022: Rassie van der Dussen pulls off brilliant run-out against Gujarat Titans - WATCH

Rassie van der Dussen pulled off a brilliant direct hit to dismiss Matthew Wade as Rajasthan Royals took on Gujarat Titans in a top of the table clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Thursday.

In the second over of the match, Shubman Gill played the ball with soft hands and tried to take a quick single but there was a slight miscommunication with Matthew Wade on the other end.

Van der Dussen, who was fielding at covers, was on to the ball in a flash and with a tight angle, he was able to complete the direct hit to heap on the misery of Matthew Wade.

It was a crucial wicket for the Royals as Wade was off to a great start as he slammed four boundaries in the first over off the bowling of James Neesham who replaced Trent Boult in the playing XI.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field with Boult suffering from a niggle and Neesham getting his first chance in the IPL 2022 as their fast-bowling all-rounder option. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans went to a change as Vijay Shankar was added in place of Sai Sudharsan.

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the table after beating Lucknow Super Giants in a last-over thriller thanks to a brilliant display from Shimron Hetmyer and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kuldeep Sen kept his nerve to deny Marcus Stoinis the required runs in the final over of the encounter.

Gujarat Titans won all of their three opening matches but were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game.