IPL 2021: T20 cricket is a game for the madman, says Michael Vaughan after PBKS go down vs DC

Punjab Kings scored 195 but Delhi Capital overhauled them in style with ten balls to spare. DC opener Shikhar Dhawan seemed to have a few tricks left as he scored a majestic 92 off just 49, dominating the bowling.

As Michael Vaughan said on Cricbuzz Live during the post-match analysis, " He knew what the ball was going to do...that's what great T20 players can do. They can think ahead of the bowler….brilliant batting.”

Talking of Dhawan, Joy Bhattacharya added, " If you look at the chase,195 is a chase but he never lets it go out of reach. He accelerated so well. He manipulated the fielders as beautifully as Brian Lara. It was like a chess game out there. He was so far ahead of them.”

Both Vaughan and Joy Bhattacharya were not comfortable with KL Rahul scoring 61 off 51 balls.

Vaughan opined, “In 20 - 20 cricket, you have to bat fearlessly. You cannot have a number. That is the old school way of thinking. In the new era of cricket, you know you can make mistakes but you have to go for it.”

As Joy explained, "61 runs off 51 balls is just a strike rate of 120. If your set batsman is scoring at 120 then what chance do other batsmen have? Rahul cannot afford it. If you hit a six you do not rotate strike. If you get a chance, hit another six.”

As Vaughan put it, “To be brutally honest, Punjab should have scored 220-25 on that pitch. Even then they may have lost but they did fall short. Be brave, T20 cricket is a game for the madman."

At the end of 11 games, RCB are at the top with 6 points and remain unbeaten. Delhi and Mumbai are at 4 points each but the battle for the 4th spot is still on with Chennai having the best chance with a net run rate of 0.61. Hyderabad, one of the favourites at the beginning of the tournament for the playoffs, languishes at the bottom of the table without opening the account.