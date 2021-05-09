IPL 2021 suspension shows cricket's vulnerability, T20 World Cup could be shifted: Ian Chappell

Australian legend Ian Chappell reckons that the suspension of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 came as a reminder of cricket’s vulnerability as he didn’t rule out the scope of shifting the upcoming T20 World Cup from India owing to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely earlier this week after multiple members tested positive for the dreaded virus inside the bio-secure bubble.

"The suspension of the 2021 IPL tournament because of surging Covid infections and deaths among the public, and a number of participants testing positive, was a reminder of the game's vulnerability," Chappell wrote in his column for 'ESPNcricinfo'.

India is fighting a terrifying second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with over 400,000 cases being reported on a daily basis. The country is scheduled to host the T20 World Cup later in the year but a change of venue is on the cards.

"In the current disastrous climate, the suspension of the IPL could also produce a precedent. It may lead to the World T20 event, programmed for India later in the year, either being postponed or moved."

Chappell further recalled a few incidents that forced the disruption of gentlemen’s game in the past.

"In the past, tours have been aborted and matches abandoned for a variety of reasons. Many of these involved back stories, some of which were tragic and others amusing."

The former Aussie international recollected how poor weather in the 1970-71 Boxing Day Test between Australia and England led to the first-ever ODI match.

"In 1970-71 the MCG Boxing Day Test between Australia and England was abandoned without a ball being bowled after heavy rain ruined any chance of a competitive match.

"That led to the first ever ODI being played in lieu of the Test in an effort to recoup some of the lost revenue. The match was agreed between officials of both countries without the players being consulted, and this angered many in the England camp.

"It was yet another arrow in the players' quiver in the build-up to the World Series Cricket (WSC) revolution in 1977-78. WSC is portrayed as an Australian uprising but that belies the fact that more than 50 players from many different countries were among the original signees."

While the prime focus remains on the return of players and members participating in the IPL 2021, the BCCI is also working on finding another window for the postponed tournament.