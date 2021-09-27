IPL 2021, SRH vs RR, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the one-time winners Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 40 of the ongoing IPL 2021 edition on Monday evening (September 27). Not much separate both sides as the two have won 7 games apiece against each other in 14 face-offs overall. However, both sides are at the bottom-half, which means the upcoming encounter can go down the wire.

SRH failed to chase down 126 versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last encounter. Such has been their season that they're dropping catches, failing to chase down totals, batters aren't capitalising on starts and even a change in leadership hasn't brought them any luck. They were expected to beat PBKS as it is normally their temperament which bails them out in low-scoring thrillers. However, they will now like to get on a winning streak by beating RR on Monday.

Talking about RR, they continue to have an inconsistent ride. While they have beaten SRH thrice in the last five games, the one-time winners have won only two games out of eight played in Dubai. Their young team has impressed and surprised with each passing game. It will be interesting to see what the script holds for them versus the Orange Army?

With SRH down and out, RR have another chance to earn a win and enter the top-4, something which they missed post the game versus Delhi Capitals (DC).

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.