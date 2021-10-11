IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Eliminator, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers vs Knight Riders?

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against two-time champions the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Eliminator of the IPL 2021 edition. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs in quite a contrasting manner.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore were consistent throughout the league, Kolkata Knight Riders saw a complete turnaround in the UAE leg.

Kohli, who has decided to step down as captain after this season, guided RCB to the finals in 2016, as well as to the playoffs twice in 2015 and 2020, and he wants to end his captainship on a good note.

On the other hand, for Morgan, it will about reclaiming KKR's lost dominance, a team that enjoyed great success under Gautam Gambhir, who led them to two IPL wins in three years between 2012 and 2014.

Both teams won one game against each other in the league. While KKR would come out as confident as it gave RCB a humiliating defeat in the last encounter whereas RCB would also be brimming with confidence as it defeated Delhi Capitals which is considered as the strongest team in the last league game

There are some big names that will feature in IPL’s Eliminator such as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, etc. Overall, an equal encounter between both the teams is on the cards as two heavyweight sides are set to face each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the IPL 2021 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between KKR vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.