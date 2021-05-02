IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in the second match of the double-header Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings had a steady first half of the IPL 2021 with three wins out of seven games at the fifth spot with six points in their pocket. With a recent win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, KL Rahul and Co. will be rearing to go and face Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, had a good first half despite losing several players due to injuries, and COVID-19. Under Rishabh Pant's captaincy, DC are second-placed with five wins in seven matches. Delhi Capitals beat the Punjab Kings by six wickets prior in IPL 2021. Albeit the Delhi Capitals beat the Punjab Kings by six wickets prior in IPL 2021, the Punjab Kings lead the straight on record by 15-12. In any case, the Delhi Capitals have won three of their last five matches against the Punjab Kings. Both of these groups are falling off persuading wins and will hope to keep the triumphant momentum going in this game.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 2.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs DC will be available on Hotstar.