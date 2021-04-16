IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings?

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Punjab Kings had a good start to the tournament as they defeated Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Monday. Skipper KL Rahul continued his form from the previous season and is expected to play a vital role for his team. Punjab Kings bowler, however, were smashed all around the park and they will be looking to redeem themselves against Chennai, who dominated the Punjab bowlers last year. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, did not have a dream start under MS Dhoni this year. They suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals and sit at the bottom of the table. Chennai bowlers too were smashed all around the park in their previous fixture and they will be looking to bowl the right length this time around.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, April 16.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs CSK will be available on Hotstar.