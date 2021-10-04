IPL 2021: Out of favour David Warner cheering for SRH from stands breaks fans' hearts on Twitter

David Warner has had a terrible season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021. The swashbuckling SRH opener was criticised for his ordinary strike-rate and dwindling form during the first leg of IPL 14 whereas his team's back-to-back defeats added to his woes. Eventually, he was sacked as the SRH captain in the first leg and also lost the faith of the team management to be dropped after successive failures with the bat in the UAE leg.

Warner has played only two games for SRH in the second and final leg. Despite the team struggling and set to end the season at the bottom, Warner has been dropped from the playing XI of the Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad franchise. During match 49 which was held between SRH and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday evening, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, Warner was finally spotted at the stands after not even travelling with the team to the stadium in their last few encounters.

As the cameras spotted Warner sitting in the stands, cheering and waving the SRH flag, it sent the ardent Hyderabad fans into a meltdown seeing the plight of the Aussie opener. Regarded as one of the biggest stars and performers from the SRH camp since 2013, Warner's disastrous season is very likely to see him get released and go under the hammer in the upcoming mega auction before IPL 2022. Hence, the SRH fans became emotional seeing Warner at the stands.

Here are some of the fans' reactions seeing SRH's 2016 IPL-winning captain at the stands:

Talking about SRH versus KKR game, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata restricted SRH for 115-8 in 20 overs after the 2016 winners opted to bowl first. In response, vital knocks from Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik's finishing skills propelled Kolkata to a 6-wicket win to take them to 12 points with a one to play. SRH, meanwhile, remain at the bottom with only two wins this season.