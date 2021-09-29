IPL 2021: From David Warner to KL Rahul! 5 captaincy options for RCB as Virat Kohli set to step down

KL Rahul. Photo | BCCI/IPL

5) KL Rahul

If RCB want to bring in a local player to replace Kohli, Rahul is the ideal candidate. The Karanataka-batsman has played for the RCB for two years in the past, during the 2016-17 seasons. While he had a stellar run in the 2016 edition -- with 397 runs in 14 matches, including four half-centuries -- he was left out after an ordinary 2017 edition.

Since 2018, Rahul has crossed the 500-run mark on every season. Given that he is in the form of his life and also marching ahead to be India's potential vice-captain in shorter formats in the near future, the time is ideal for RCB to put their money on Rahul and make him Kohli's successor. It isn't an unknown fact that he enjoys a good rapport with Captain Kohli; adding to his chances of a return in the RCB line-up.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) -- who have a reputation of changing captains at regular intervals -- might also let go off Rahul in order to go for another revamp as the youngster hasn't taken Punjab to the playoffs since taking over as full-time captain. The bigger question is: will they also release him or continue to avail his services as a batsman?

