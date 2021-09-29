IPL 2021: From David Warner to KL Rahul! 5 captaincy options for RCB as Virat Kohli set to step down

Warner looks set to be released by the Orange Army after a disastrous IPL 2021 edition. The left-hander managed only 195 runs at 24.37, at a strike-rate of 107.73, and has lost the trust of the team management after losing captaincy. With a sad end to his SRH career, the Aussie opener is set to enter the auction where his stakes will be on the higher side. RCB can consider buying Warner's services, who has also led SRH to the championship in IPL 2016.
Also, it will be amazing to see Virat Kohli, Warner and Maxwell in the same franchise, with AB de Villiers on the last lap of his IPL career.
Kieron Pollard
2) MI's Kieron Pollard
This might surprise many given how much MI depend on Pollard. Nonetheless, the West Indies is likely to go under the hammer in the upcoming mega auction with Mumbai most likely to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. This can take Pollard to the auction, where he can be roped in by RCB in order to make him Kohli's successor.
Pollard, who has 3,249 runs in 175 matches, also has the experience of leading MI in the past whenever Rohit has been unavailable. He has proven to be an astute and shrewd leader.
Hyderabad's Kane Williamson
3) Kane Williamson
Another surprising name in the list! However, Williamson might also make it to the auction pool if Hyderabad go for a total revamp post their disastrous run in the IPL 2021 edition. Williamson has led SRH to the 2018 IPL final and will be an option for RCB if he comes under the hammer. His healthy equation with Kohli also makes him a potential contender to take over as Bengaluru's captain in IPL 2022.
Suryakumar Yadav. Photo | BCCI/IPL
4) Suryakumar Yadav
Surya is also likely to enter the IPL 2022 mega auction pool. Given that MI will retain Rohit, Bumrah and Hardik, SKY's stakes can go really high as he is slowly and steadily becoming a potent force for Team India in limited-overs. He has had resounding success for the five-time IPL winners Mumbai Paltans -- even though he hasn't inspired in the IPL 14 season so far -- and his sharp mind along with a calm demeanour can make him a handy option to succeed Kohli as RCB skipper.
Playing alongside Kohli, de Villiers, Maxwell, etc., wil also benefit Surya immensely at the highest level. For the unversed, he was also named as Gautam Gambhir's deputy during his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR); emphasising that the right-hander possesses leadership qualities.
KL Rahul. Photo | BCCI/IPL
5) KL Rahul
If RCB want to bring in a local player to replace Kohli, Rahul is the ideal candidate. The Karanataka-batsman has played for the RCB for two years in the past, during the 2016-17 seasons. While he had a stellar run in the 2016 edition -- with 397 runs in 14 matches, including four half-centuries -- he was left out after an ordinary 2017 edition.
Since 2018, Rahul has crossed the 500-run mark on every season. Given that he is in the form of his life and also marching ahead to be India's potential vice-captain in shorter formats in the near future, the time is ideal for RCB to put their money on Rahul and make him Kohli's successor. It isn't an unknown fact that he enjoys a good rapport with Captain Kohli; adding to his chances of a return in the RCB line-up.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) -- who have a reputation of changing captains at regular intervals -- might also let go off Rahul in order to go for another revamp as the youngster hasn't taken Punjab to the playoffs since taking over as full-time captain. The bigger question is: will they also release him or continue to avail his services as a batsman?