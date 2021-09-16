IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan 'incredibly excited' to have fans back in stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan is "excited" to have fans back at the stadium as the frenzy is set to begin with the resumption of Indian Premier League 2021 from September 19.

"(We're) Incredibly excited to have fans back at the IPL this year. It's been too long to hear that roar of the KKR fans at Eden Gardens. Unfortunately, it's not at home but I cannot wait to hear it here in the UAE," said Morgan as quoted by the official website of KKR.

Recently, the IPL organisers informed that The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to welcome fans as limited spectators will be allowed into stadium in UAE.

Batsman Rahul Tripathi also reacted to the news and expressed his excitement. "We have missed them (fans) a lot during this period. It's always fun when somebody is there in the stands to cheer for you. I must say welcome back to the fans!" he said as quoted by the KKR website.

In the first leg of IPL 2021, KKR could manage just two wins from seven matches and currently, they are placed at the seventh spot with four points.

Brendon McCullum, the head coach of KKR also weighed in on the arrival of fans and he also opened up on the daunting task that lies ahead for the team to make it to the knockouts.

"That's (the news) actually fantastic. We were talking about it today whether the fans would be back. Now that we know they're going to be, it's fantastic. Hopefully all of the stadiums will be jam-packed with KKR fans," he was quoted by KKR website.

"We can certainly use their support. We have got a big task in front of us and we will certainly rally when we get the support of our fans. So, hopefully we get plenty of it in the UAE," he added.