IPL 2021- 'I'll try to do same': BBL winning skipper on repeating same feat under KL Rahul

Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques recently led his team Sydney Sixers to a title win in Big Bash League (BBL) and said that he was looking to do the same with Punjab Kings' KL Rahul.

“Just because you're the captain, it doesn't mean you run the show. I had 10 other very good players, very good leaders out there helping me,” the Punjab Kings website quoted Henriques as saying.

“And now I'll be trying to do the same for KL (Rahul), whether it be while playing or watching the game. It is about trying to make the team get better from wherever I may be,” he added.

Henriques felt that good fielding is vital for a team and could switch it in their favour.

“I think fielding is a huge part of the game that doesn't get the praise and the acknowledgement it deserves. A lot of the best teams I've played with have had really good fielding setups,” said Henriques.

“If you can constantly save 5-10 runs in the field whilst the other teams are probably losing a few runs on the field everytime. If you take that half catch or the odd run-out chance, you do it multiple times in a season and it will probably get you two or three extra wins through the course of a season,” explained the 34-year-old.

Punjab Kings' will open their Indian Premier League 2021 campaign with Rajashtan Royals on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(With Agency Inputs)