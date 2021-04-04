IPL 2021: Hyderabad Cricket Association would like to offer its facilities to BCCI, says Azharuddin

ANI
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Apr 04, 2021, 05.43 PM(IST)

File photo of Mohammad Azharuddin (Image source: dnaindia.com) Photograph:( Others )

Four franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals -- have set up their base in Mumbai as of now.

Former India skipper and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin on Sunday said that the association will offer its facilities to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to conduct the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in `safe and secure` venues.

Taking to Twitter Azharuddin wrote, "In these difficult times there is all the more reasons for us to stand by each other. Hyderabad Cricket Association would like to offer its facilities to @BCCI to ensure that IPL2021 is conducted in safe and secure venues."

Amid a daily spike in the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the IPL Governing Council (GC) is thinking of shifting the Mumbai matches to some other venue, with Hyderabad and Indore on standby.

Things haven`t looked too bright in Mumbai with groundstaff at the Wankhede Stadium testing positive for coronavirus. With cases rising in the state of Maharashtra, IPL franchises have started feeling a little wary and are keeping fingers crossed with the 14th edition of the league set to get underway from April 9.

Wankhede is set to host 10 IPL games this season from April 10-25. The first match at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on April 10 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings."We are keeping a close eye on each venue regarding Covid-19 cases, as of now no decision has been taken but Indore and Hyderabad are on standby. Will see what to be done, health and safety of players is of utmost importance," a source had told ANI.

Ahead of the high-octane IPL clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, the Delhi-based franchise has suffered a huge blow as all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. 

