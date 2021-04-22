IPL 2021 - Gautam Gambhir criticizes KKR's top-order for loss against CSK

Gautam Gambhir has reprimanded the Kolkata Knight Riders' top order following their 18-run rout against the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

The previous KKR captain felt that the establishment's top-request, containing Nitish Rana (9), Shubman Gill (0), Rahul Tripathi (8), and Eoin Morgan (7), 'froze' in the powerplay overs and lost their wickets.

Gautam Gambhir added that Pat Cummins (66*) wouldn't have run out of accomplices eventually if KKR's cutting-edge batsmen played all the more steadily.

"The top order [needs to be blamed]. Eventually, they [the lower order] ran out of partners. It's not that they couldn't have chased this total but they just ran out of partners. If No. 6, 7, and 8 can take you this close then it really shows that there was no application. Chasing 220, there are certain venues like Wankhade or Chinnaswamy where you don't need to panic," said Gautam Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir referred to the case of the 2014 IPL last in Bengaluru, where KKR pursued 200 to win the title. He reviewed his changing area motivational speech, which helped the then-KKR batsmen perform under tension.

"I remember in 2014 IPL final we were actually chasing 200. And I got into the dressing room during the innings break and I said only one thing: 'We will never be able to win the game in the first five overs but we can easily lose it in the first 5-6 overs. Even if we need 50 or 60 in the last five overs, even 80, we are still in the game. But don't go bang-bang thinking we have to chase this in the first 6 overs and end up losing 5-6 wickets'. That is exactly what KKR did today," added Gautam Gambhir.

Batting first, CSK scored 220 in Mumbai. Accordingly, KKR had a go at being excessively forceful in the powerplay overs and were reduced to 31-5 at one phase.

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, and Pat Cummins all played fearless appearances to help KKR's odds of prearranging a doubtful success. Notwithstanding, the tailenders lost their wickets to runouts and Cummins was left abandoned at 66*, with the Kolkata-based establishment losing the challenge by 18 runs.

Gautam Gambhir likewise engaged the chance of KKR getting packaged out for 70 or 80 runs, had their lower-request not terminated against CSK. He commented that it was the obligation of the top-request to establish the framework for the large hitters to complete the game.

"They [the lower-order] took the game this close, they could have been all out for 70 or 80 as well. Because of the kind of batters Russell and Dinesh Karthik are, they will watch the ball and hit it. At 36-5, had Russell played a big shot which wouldn't have come off they could have been 40-6. So they could have been beaten by 150-odd runs as well. You need to give a platform to guys like Russell, Karthik, and Pat Cummins where they can come and explode. Yes, they might take you this close, they might win you the game as well. But it's actually the responsibility of the top order to give them the foundation," concluded Gautam Gambhir.

KKR is presently 6th in the IPL 2021 focuses table and needs to succeed at least six or seven of their next 10 games to have a shot at completing in the season finisher spots. They will next play Rajasthan Royals on April 24th.