IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have both made winning starts in the ongoing second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in the UAE. DC hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in their first encounter since the resumption of the season while RR registered a thrilling 2-run win over KL Rahul's Punjab Kings in their first game of the UAE leg.

Both teams will be looking to continue their winning run when they lock horns in match no.36 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (August 25). In the first meeting between the two sides earlier this season, Rajasthan Royals had come out on top courtesy of left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat's heroics with the ball.

Revenge will be on Rishabh Pant-led DC's mind as they seek to reclaim the top spot on the points table with a win against Rajasthan. With the likes of Evin Lewis and Liam Livingstone in their squad, RR didn't felt the absence of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in their game against Punjab Kings and will be hoping their overseas stars can continue making impactful contributions.

For Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer shone in his first game after his comeback from injury and the former skipper will be looking to make it count in the upcoming matches. Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada once again breathed fire with the ball for DC and the duo will hold key to their success against RR on Saturday. Here is all you need to know about the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match:

Head to head record:

Rajasthan Royals hold a slight edge over Delhi Capitals when it comes to the head to head record between the two sides. RR have 12 wins to their name in 23 meetings against DC, including a victory in their last meeting.

Stats:

RR pacer Jaydev Unadkat owns a tremendous record against Delhi Capitals. The left-arm seamer has 19 wickets to his name against Delhi Capitals at an average of 1.42.

Trivia:

Unadkat had bagged the Man of the Match award for his stunning performance against DC in the last meeting between the two sides earlier this year. The pacer picked up a three-wicket haul finishing with stunning figures of 3/15 in his 4 overs to propel his team to a massive win.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Prithvi Shaw, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Umesh Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

