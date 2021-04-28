IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have finally found the long-lost rhythm in the Indian Premier League. Despite opening their campaign to a disappointing loss, the Super Kings have been on a four-match win streak. With the best Net Run Rate, Dhoni and Co. are on the second spot with 8 points in the bag and will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in hopes to return to the top of the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the points table. They have had a disappointing campaign so far, with just one win in the last five matches. David Warner's short-run in last match's Super Over against Delhi Capitals cost them dearly. They will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. The clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off the Delhi leg of the tournament as the match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 28.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between CSK vs SRH will be available on Hotstar.