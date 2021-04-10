IPL 2021, CSK vs DC, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

After finishing as the runner-up of the previous edition of the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals will start their 14th edition of the IPL in Mumbai on Saturday, against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Delhi Capitals will look to go one up and lift the trophy for the first time. DC's new skipper Rishabh Pant is looking forward to defeating his mentor and former Indian captain MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in what will be his captaincy debut in the cash-rich T20 tournament.

ALSO READ: 'Guru vs Chela': Ravi Shastri expresses his excitement for Dhoni vs Pant clash in IPL 2021

While Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL history in the 2020 edition, Delhi Capitals emerged as runners-up after losing the IPL 2020 final to Mumbai Indians.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 10.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between CSK vs DC will be available on Hotstar.