IPL 2021 - Ajit Agarkar questions Chris Gayle's spot Punjab Kings playing XI

Ajit Agarkar has brought up issue stamps over Chris Gayle's position in the Punjab Kings' playing XI. PBKS capitulated to their third sequential loss in IPL 2021 after their nine-wicket misfortune against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Chris Gayle began his IPL 2021 mission from a positive point of view, scoring a quickfire 40 off 28 balls against the Rajasthan Royals. Be that as it may, from that point forward, the southpaw has just amassed a day and a half in three games.

Previous India pacer Ajit Agarkar recognized that dropping Gayle from PBKS' playing XI would be an intense choice, allowed the 41-year-old's great presentation with the bat last season.

"He got 40 in the first game. The challenge with Chris Gayle is that he did not play the first few games last season and then came back and he was as good as ever. So I can understand it is a difficult decision to sit him out. If he is it and when he has done well, you always want to accommodate him. How long can you go on if he is not firing, especially at this stage of his career?” said Ajit Agarkar.



Last season, Punjab Kings (at that point Kings XI Punjab) got off to a terrible beginning, winning only one of their initial seven games. Nonetheless, they figured out how to make something happen and win their next five matches on the skip. Punjab's adjustment of fortune agreed with the incorporation of Chris Gayle, who scored 288 runs in seven games at a normal of 41.14.

Punjab Kings' associate mentor Andy Flower recognized Chris Gayle's powerlessness to run fast singles and twos go about as a debilitation for PBKS in Chennai. Playing forceful strokes has been hard on the MA Chidambaram pitch, with the ball holding and turning on the track.

In such conditions, picking holes and pivoting the strike regularly gets fundamental, with Flower demanding that in a perfect world, groups would need fast sprinters in the center.

With a gifted batsman like Dawid Malan standing ready, it stays not yet clear how long the Punjab Kings will continue with Chris Gayle in their playing XI.