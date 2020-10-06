IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: Preview, stats, players to watch out for

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians is set to lock horns with Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in the 20th match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals had a great start to this year's tournament they won the first two matches, however, the form dropped and they lost two consecutive matches. They currently stand on fifth position in the points table.

Skipper Steve Smith will be desperate to get back to winning ways. Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler might return to their forms today. However, the big talking point will be the return of Ben Stokes. England's star-allrounder returned from New Zealand to join the Royals. Jofra Archer will be crucial for Royals today as Abu Dhabi provides swing to pacerhead.

Mumbai Indians have won two consecutive matches now and will hope to keep up the momentum. Mumbai stand on second IPL points table. Rohit Sharma has been out of form lately and this could be the match where he could get his form back. Bumrah and Pattinson are in good form and will be looking to trouble Rajasthan batsmen.

Probable XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (c), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Varun Aaron

The match will be played in Abu Dhabi which has been a low scoring venue, so even 170+ score will be defendable.