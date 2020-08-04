IPL 2020: Confederation of All India Traders welcomes VIVO withdrawal as title sponsor

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has welcomed the move of Chinese mobile giant Vivo pulling out as title sponsors of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general of CAIT, on Tuesday said the pressure applied against the Chinese mobile manufacturer by CAIT has forced them to pull of the cash-rich T20 tournament.

As per reports, Vivo has decided to pull out of the IPL 2020 as title sponsor due to political tensions between India and China. The negative trend on social media following the announcement of IPL 2020 dates also played a crucial role in Vivo pulling it out of the deal. However, the Chinese mobile giant has told the BCCI that it would be open to coming back in next edition of IPL, in 2021, in a bid to honour the contract which runs until 2023.

Succumbing to the pressure applied by @CAITIndia over the last two days & a strong #boycottChina sentiment built over the last 45 days, Chinese telecom giant Vivo has decided to pull out as title sponsor for #IPL2020. This is a great victory for all citizens.Byte of @praveendel🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/PMNbl9LEXZ — Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) (@CAITIndia) August 4, 2020 ×

Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo pays the BCCI a whopping Rs 440 crore annually for a five-year-deal which they sealed in 2017 after successfully bidding a mind-boggling Rs 2,199 crores in 2017. It is also being reported that Vivo was looking for a pay-cut for the 13th edition of IPL but the BCCI didn’t agree to it.

Now as things stand, BCCI is set to have a new title sponsor for IPL 2020, which is scheduled to be hosted by the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Whereas, Khandelwal has also urged the BCCI to sever ties with all Chinese companies associated with the IPL or BCCI. Other companies involved in the IPL with Chinese links are Paytm, Swiggy, Dream11. Even franchises have attracted Chinese sponsorship.

The Indian government has already banned 59 Chinese mobile applications after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash on June 15. The incident was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries since 1967.

