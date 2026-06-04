/Indonesia Open 2026: Ayush Shetty loses to Lee Cheuk Yiu as India’s campaign ends

India’s campaign at the Indonesia Open 2026 came to an end on Thursday (Jun 4) as Ayush Shetty suffered a round of 16 defeat, ending the country’s challenge in the tournament. The young shuttler went down 21-16, 13-21, 14-21 to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu after a hard-fought three-game contest. Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu had also exited the tournament after losing to world No. 1 An Se Young, leaving Ayush as India’s last remaining contender.

The 21-year-old made a strong start, racing to a 4-1 lead in the opening game, although Lee responded quickly and briefly took control, the momentum continued to swing between the two players.

Ayush held a narrow advantage at the mid-game interval and extended his lead to six points after the break. Despite Lee’s attempts to fight back, the Indian maintained his composure to take the first game.

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The momentum shifted in Lee’s favour in the second game as the Hong Kong shuttler raced to an 8-2 lead. He continued to stay in control after the break, while Ayush struggled to fight back and comfortably won the game to level the match and force a decider.

The final game began positively for Ayush, who moved ahead 3-0, however, Lee responded with a six-point streak that ultimately proved to be the difference in the end. Leading 11-5 at the break, he remained in control and secured his spot in the quarterfinals with a comfortable victory.