/Who is Emilio Gay? Former Italy opener makes ENG Test debut vs NZ at Lord’s

Emilio Gay received his debut England Test cap by former captain Alastair Cook on Thursday (Jun 4) ahead of the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord’s Cricket Ground. The left-hander becomes the 720th player to represent England in men’s Test cricket and is set to open the batting with Ben Duckett as England look to establish a settled opening combination following the departure of Zak Crawley.

Gay, who studied at Bedford School, began his cricket journey early and joined the Northamptonshire academy at under-15 level. He was named academy player of the year in 2018, earning his first professional contract.

The 26-year-old made his first-class debut for Northamptonshire in Sep 2019 and gradually built a reputation as a dependable top-order batter. One of the standout moments of his county career came in Apr 2024 when he scored a career-best 261 against Middlesex County Cricket Club, setting a new Northamptonshire record for the highest individual score against Middlesex.

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In Aug 2024, he moved to Durham County Cricket Club on a three-year deal. Before coming into the England setup, Gay also represented Italy in T20 internationals during the 2025 European regional qualifying campaign.

His first-class record underlines his consistency, with 4,702 runs from 73 matches at an average of 39.84, including 13 centuries and 18 fifties. In List A cricket, he has amassed 1,182 runs at 36.93 with a strike rate of 92.77, including two hundreds.

Although he has had limited opportunities in T20 cricket, featuring in only 16 matches overall, including three T20 internationals, Gay has shown his attacking ability with a strike rate of 143.31.

His consistent domestic performances eventually earned him a call-up to the England Test squad ahead of the much-anticipated series against New Zealand.

England XI for first Test against New Zealand