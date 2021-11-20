India's Alpine skier Arif Khan, who hails from Kashmir, qualifies for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

India's Alpine skier Arif Khan has qualified for the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which is scheduled to be held from February 4 to 20 next year.

The 30-years-old Arif secured the place in the Games during the qualifying alpine skiing event in Dubai. Alpine skiing consists of five events: Downhill, super G, slalom, giant slalom and combined.

Arif, who hails from Kashmir, became the first Indian to be eligible to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the slalom event.

Slalom skiing is the shortest alpine event, involving skiing between poles or gates where skiers need to perform fast turns and rapid changes of direction.

Two rounds are held and ranking is established by adding the times of the two runs. During the games, the men's slalom event will be held on February 16.

It is important to note that in order to qualify for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the slalom, the average of five best results in the event between the period of July 1, 2019, to January 16, 2022, is considered.

Extra 20 per cent of the average points are added to the International Ski Federation (FIS) points list of those alpine skiers who have competed in less than five events during this period.

Arif Khan finished ninth, 10th and twice finished 11th in four slalom events over the past week at the Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Arif for the achievement and wrote, "Congratulations Arif, well done for qualifying for #Beijing2022. We will all be rooting for you."

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan also congratulated Arif Khan, he said, "Congratulations to skier Arif Khan for qualifying for Beijing Winter Olympics2022. It is a proud moment for the whole country. @JKSportsCouncil to ensure Arif is provided with world-class training facilities by best-in-class coaches&support staff.I wish him all the best for games."

Previously, India had two representatives at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Jagdish Singh competed in the 15km freestyle event of cross-country skiing while Shiva Keshavan took part in the luge.