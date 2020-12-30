India's Ajinkya Rahane gets his name engraved MCG honours board for 2nd time

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Dec 30, 2020, 10.25 PM(IST)

IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Skipper Rahane's unbeaten century puts India on top on Day 2 Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The stand-in skipper got his name engraved onto the Melbourne Cricket Board honours board for the 2nd time in his career for scoring a crucial century. 

India, after suffering humiliation in the Adelaide Test, showed immense character to bounce back and dominate Australia in the Boxing Day Test, played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rahane was one of the orchestrators of the memorable win as he led the side with a fantastic century in the first innings.

The stand-in skipper got his name engraved onto the Melbourne Cricket Board honours board for the 2nd time in his career for scoring a crucial century. 

In 2014, Rahane found his name on the prestigious honours board for the first time following his 147-run knock in a drawn Test in Melbourne. His name was engraved along with Kohli, who scored 169 off 272 balls in the same Test match. 

On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of an MCG staff engraving Rahane’s name on the honours board. The caption of the video read, “After leading from the front with a fantastic ton in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, @ajinkyarahane88 has his name engraved on the MCG Honours Board for the second time.”

×

Rahane’s aggressive captaincy and shrewd decision making was largely praised by pundits and former cricketers as India bounced back to level the series 1-1.

India and Australia will lock horns in the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, scheduled to start from January 7.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Dec 26, 2020 | 1st Test
Pakistan in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020/21
NZ
(155.0 ov) 431
(45.3 ov) 180/5 dec
VS
PAK
239 (102.2 ov)
271 (123.3 ov)
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
Full Scorecard →
Dec 26, 2020 | 1st Test
Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2020/21
SA
(142.1 ov) 621
VS
SL
396 (96.0 ov)
180 (46.1 ov)
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App