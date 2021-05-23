Indian women cricketers to receive T20 World Cup 2020 prize money this week

The Indian women cricketers, part of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, are set to receive their prize money share from the USD 500,000 by the end of this week. A senior BCCI official on Sunday said the transactions have been processed and the players are expected to receive their share soon.

The development comes after a report in The Telegraph highlighted that BCCI is yet to disburse the runner’s-up prize money of the Women’s T20 World Cup, which was held in February-March in 2020. India Women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, lost to Australia in the summit clash in front of a capacity crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"The members of the Indian women's cricket team will be getting the share of their prize money by the end of this week. The transactions have been processed and I am expecting that they will receive their share very soon," the senior board functionary told PTI.

ALSO READ: India women cricketers' prize money from 2020 T20 World Cup yet to be paid: Report

Asked about the delay, he said: "We received the prize money amount late last year." The processing of players' payments in BCCI does take around three to four months for all teams (across age groups).

The BCCI headquarters in Mumbai have remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to delay in payments across all departments.

"It's not just one payment for women. Whether it's the central contract of the men's team, international match fees, domestic fees of men and women, everything is taking a bit of time because of the prevailing situation," a former BCCI office-bearer, still associated with a state unit, said.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli isn't the highest-paid captain in international cricket! - Check full list of skippers and salaries in 2021

He further informed: "Even before the COVID situation worsened, the domestic season would end in March and the complete payments were only cleared by September.

"So, in this case you need to check when did BCCI receive the payments. If they received just after the tournament, then it's a delay but processing does take some time. And to the best of my knowledge, it's the same for both men and women."

(With inputs from agencies)