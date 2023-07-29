India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: When and where to watch, live streaming and all you need to know

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live: India won the first ODI match against West Indies yesterday, the first win out of the three-match series in the West Indies, and now they will look forward to sealing the ODI win by winning the second match in Barbados. India defeated West Indies by 5 wickets.

India had won the toss in the first ODI match and chose to bat first. In the first ODI, Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid changed the batting order in the middle which became a bit challenging.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Pitch report

The pitch at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. The average first innings score here is 227 with teams batting first winning only 22 ODI matches so far. In the first ODI of this series, spin bowlers were able to get a good turn on the ball from the beginning.

IND vs WI: Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad

When is the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023?

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 is scheduled to be played at 7:00 pm IST (9:30 am local) on 29 July. The toss for the same will take place at 6:30 pm.

Where is the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 scheduled to be played?

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023?

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023 will be broadcast on the Doordarshan Sports channel.

Where can I catch the live streaming of West Indies vs India 2nd ODI 2023?