India vs SA: Black marketers have field day as ticket sale scandal occurs in Cuttack T20I - Reports

India and South Africa played the second T20I, of the five-match series, on Sunday evening (June 12) at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The venue hosted an international game after a long gap of 2.5 years as it was a jam-packed stadium that saw the Men in Blue go down to the Proteas by four wickets in a moderate-scoring affair.

However, a controversy erupted following the conclusion of the match. It has been brought to notice that the ticket sale scandal broke out for the Cuttack T20I. According to a report by the New Indian Express, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) had allotted as many as 29,154 -- out of the 44,234 seats -- in the stadium for the second T20I. Out of 29,154, around 8,000 seats were kept for affiliated units/office bearers/BCCI affiliated units. On the other hand, the remaining ones were to be divided between online and offline channel sales for the cricket fans.

Approximately, around 12,093 tickets were available to be purchased on spot via nine designated counters whereas the leftover 9,061 were for solely fans, who could buy the tickets online. The offline tickets were sold out on the opening day itself. Thus, many black marketers broke in, bought tickets at large via online portals as well as off the counters(courtesy of brokers and people from the labour class).

After the bulk purchase, the black marketeers then sold the passes through websites and social media platforms -- using WhatsApp and other mediums, at much higher rates. For the unversed, according to the rules, one single person could've only bought two tickets. However, many ended up getting over 10 tickets from the site. Moreover, the black marketeers also sold the complimentary passes.

The price of tickets for the second T20I match between India and South Africa was Rs 900 each for galleries 1, 3 and 5. The cost for gallery 2 was Rs 700 whereas it was Rs 7000 for gallery 4. Nonetheless, the black marketers had a field day as they sold gallery No.2 tickets for Rs 5000, gallery No. 3 tickets for over Rs 5000 and gallery No.4 tickets went for Rs 15000, as per sources.