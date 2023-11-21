India vs Qatar live streaming, FIFA World 2026 Qualifiers: When and where to watch IND vs QAT live on mobile

India vs Qatar live: After defeating Kuwait in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, India’s eyes are now all set on their next match with Qatar. India took over Kuwait at their home soil with 9-0, four days ago in the first match of the qualifiers round. The Indian side looks confident and will try to clinch another win against the Asian champions Qatar on Tuesday (Nov 21).

Qatar, on the other hand, was out of form before the qualifiers but started the tournament with a bang as they won against Afghanistan with a thumping 8-1 victory. It will be a high-intensity match between India and Qatar on Tuesday.

Indian football team’s head coach, Igor Stimac said recently that India has “nothing to lose” against Qatar in the Round 2 qualifiers in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

“It’s a game, where there is nothing to lose for us but a lot to win for. So let’s go for it all out,” said Stimac at the pre-match press conference. “We cannot control the external factors. We can only control our performances at the individual level and as a team. The only thing for us to do is to give our best for 90 minutes when the first whistle sounds.”

India vs Qatar live: IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers live streaming details

Here are the live streaming and other key details from the clash between India and Qatar:

India vs Qatar live: When is the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match?- Date

The India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match will be played on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

India vs Qatar live: Where is the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match?- Venue

The India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match is being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India vs Qatar live: What time does the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match start?

The India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match will start at 7:00 pm.

India vs Qatar live: Where can I watch the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match on TV?

The India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match will be broadcast live on Sports18 1, Sports18 1HD, and Sports18 3.

India vs Qatar live: Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match?

The live streaming of the India vs Qatar 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match will be available on the Jio Cinema app