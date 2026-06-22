/India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26: Schedule, live streaming & where to watch

The arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, are set for a double face-off for the first time in the FIH Pro Hockey League 2025/26 during its London leg. The two powerhouses of world hockey will play each other for the first time since the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, where India edged Pakistan 2-1. With the two languishing at the bottom of the nine-team table (India at 8th and Pakistan at 9th), the upcoming dual matches will be crucial for both. Here are the preview and streaming details of India vs Pakistan at the FIH Pro Hockey League 2025/26.

Preview and history

India and Pakistan are amongst the most successful teams in hockey, having won several top competitions over the decades. While India leads Pakistan at the Olympic Games, having won eight historic gold medals compared to Pakistan’s three, the Men in Green are ahead on the Hockey World Cup crown tally, leading India 4-1.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

The two teams also share 12 Asian Games titles between them.



India will enter the contest against Pakistan full of confidence after beating reigning Olympic and Pro League champions, the Netherlands, in Rotterdam last week. They also beat the world number one, Germany, during the same leg.



Star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh was named the captain of the 24-man squad for the European leg of India’s Pro League campaign, which began in Rotterdam and concludes in London. Veteran midfielder and former skipper Manpreet Singh, who became India’s most-capped player during the Rotterdam leg, will also feature against Pakistan.



Besides the two, India will also have Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Abhishek in their starting XI, making them favourites over Pakistan.



Meanwhile, compared to India’s 10 points from 12 matches, Pakistan has failed to win even a single match thus far. Moreover, considering that their regular captain, Ammad Shakeel Butt’s participation during the London leg is unclear due to visa issues, all onus will fall on the experienced duo of Bakar Mahmood and Sufyan Khan.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan FIH Pro Hockey League 2025/26

Schedule –

June 23: India vs Pakistan - 7:00 PM IST

June 26: India vs Pakistan - 10:30 PM IST

Besides, facing Pakistan, India will meet England on June 26 and 28 as part of the London leg, with the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre hosting all four India games.



Where to Watch –



India vs Pakistan FIH Pro Hockey League 2025/26 matches will be streamed live on the JioHotstar application and website.



Those watching on TV can follow the live action between the two arch-rivals on the Star Network (Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD).



Check the two squads –



India - Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Suraj Karkera, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi

