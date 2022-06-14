India vs Hong Kong live streaming: When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match in India?

Sunil Chhetri-led India will face the Group D table-toppers Hong Kong on Tuesday evening (June 14) in the ongoing AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. Ahead of the clash, Chhetri & Co. rejoiced as they qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 after Group B toppers Palestine ousted the Philippines in Ulaanbaatar.

However, the match against Hong Kong still holds significance as it would ascertain whether the Indian team will enter the finals as one of the group winners or as one of the runners-up sides. In the head-to-head battle, India lead Hong Kong 7-4 whereas four games have ended in a tie. Thus, Chhetri & Co. will be expected to make it three wins in a row in the qualifiers when they take on the field on Tuesday evening.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs Hong Kong game:

Where is India vs Hong Kong match taking place?

The India vs Hong Kong match will be held at Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

What time does India vs Hong Kong match begin?

The India vs Hong Kong encounter will kick off at at 8:30 PM IST on Tuesday (June 14).

How to watch live coverage of India vs Hong Kong match on TV?

The AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match between India vs Hong Kong will be telecasted on Star Sports 3 in India.

How to watch live coverage of the India vs Hong Kong match on the live streaming?

The AFC Asian Cup Qualifier India vs Hong Kong face-off can be watched online on Disney + Hotstar in India.