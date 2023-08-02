India spinner Ravi Ashwin proclaims Bazball won't work because of culture in India

India's ace spinner Ravi Ashwin has shared his views on why Bazball approach won't work in India. The off-spinner was quite honest with his thoughts, saying as soon as results don't come even in two matches, the players who didn't perform will be dropped. Ashwin, however, acknowledged that India will go under transition soon but said that 'we can't copy it just because it worked for England.'

“We are playing Test cricket very well. But we will go through a transition soon. And things won’t be easy during that phase. There will be a few issues here and there. But let’s assume India adopts Bazball during this phase. Let us assume a player throws his bat at everything like Harry Brook and gets out and we lose two Test matches. What will we do? Will we back Bazball and the players?,” asked Ashwin while speaking on his YouTube channel.

“We will drop at least four players from our playing XI. That’s how our culture has always been. We can’t copy others style of play just because it worked for them. It works for them because their management is fully in with this style of play, their selectors back the players to play this way. In fact, even their crowd and Test match watching public are backing the team in this process. But we can’t do this,” added the ace spinner.

Ashwin wants fans to support during World Cup

With the ICC ODI World Cup approaching and India being the host, the fans naturally have high expectations but Ashwin wants them to support with positivity throughout the marquee tournament.

“Winning a World Cup is not easy guys. Just because we play a certain player or drop a certain player, we can’t win. All of us are hindsight kings. The hindsight operations don’t work here. We have qualified for the semi-final of almost all major tournaments. On that day we haven’t been good enough,” said Ashwin.

