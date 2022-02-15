India-SL T20Is to begin on Feb 24, Virat Kohli to play 100th Test in series opener at Mohali

ANI
Mumbai, India Published: Feb 15, 2022, 06:30 PM(IST)

Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday, February 15, announced a revised schedule for the Tests and T20Is against Sri Lanka at home.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change in schedule for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of India.

Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches, starting from February 24, followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23.

"Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala," BCCI said in a statement.

ALSO READ: No KL Rahul! Harbhajan Singh picks young batter who should open with Rohit Sharma for India in T20Is

"The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4th to 8th and the second Test will be played from March 12th to 16th in Bengaluru," it added.

Earlier, Sri Lanka was slated to lock horns with India from February 25 in the first Test of the series in Bengaluru. On the other hand, the T20Is were scheduled to start from March 13 before the revised schedule was announced on Tuesday.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Feb 15, 2022 | 3rd T20I
Sri Lanka in Australia, 5 T20I Series, 2022
AUS
(16.5 ov) 124/4
VS
SL
121/6 (20.0 ov)
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Feb 14, 2022 | Match 5
Quadrangular T20I Series in Oman, 2022
OMN
(19.3 ov) 165/3
VS
UAE
164/8 (20.0 ov)
Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App