India retain hosting rights for T20 World Cup 2021, Australia to host 2022 edition

Following the ICC Board meeting on Friday where the heads of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) connected via video-conference, it has been decided that the 2021 T20 World Cup will be hosted by India whereas the postponed 2020 edition of the showpiece tournament will be hosted in 2022 by Australia, WION can confirm.

In another signficant development, the 2021 Women's 50-over World Cup has been postponed to 2022. The Women's World Cup was scheduled to be held in New Zealand between February 6 and March 7. All these decision were taken by the International Business Corporation (IBC), the business development wing of ICC.

While men's cricket has continued after a prolonged break due to COVID-19, women's cricket continues to suffer with unclarity regarding bilateral series and tournaments. The much-awaited Women's Big Bash League is set to revive women's sport but will clash with the Women's Challengers trophy, which will be played in between the playoffs and final of IPL 2020 in the UAE.

The 2020 edition of T20 World Cup was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and that opened up a window for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While there was no confirmation given, during the announcement of postponement, on who will be hosting the event in what year, the situation has been made clear following the ICC Board meeting, which took place virtually on Friday.

ICC Acting Chairman Imran Khwaja said: “Over the last few months as we have considered how we return to staging global events, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in ICC events.

“The decisions the Board have taken today are in the best interests of the sport, our partners and importantly our fans. I’d like to thank our partners at the BCCI, Cricket Australia and Cricket New Zealand as well as the Australian and New Zealand governments for their continued support and commitment to a safe return to ICC events.”

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “We now have absolute clarity on the future of ICC events enabling all of our Members to focus on the rescheduling of lost international and domestic cricket. We will now proceed as planned with the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India and host the 2022 edition in Australia.

“We have taken the decision to move the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to give players from every competing nation, the best opportunity to be ready for the world’s biggest stage and there is still a global qualifier to complete to decide the final three teams.

“There has been no women’s international cricket played since the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year and due to the varying impact of COVID-19 globally that is likely to remain the situation for a number of the teams. Moving the event by 12 months gives all competing teams the chance to play a sufficient level of cricket ahead of both the qualification event and leading into a Cricket World Cup so the integrity of the tournament is maintained.”

The format of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will remain as it was for 2020 and all teams that qualified for that event will now participate in India in 2021. A new qualification process will be run for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Upcoming ICC events -

2021 T20 World Cup in India

2022 T20 World Cup in Australia

2023 50-over World Cup in India