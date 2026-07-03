/India men's foil fencing team secure qualification in upcoming Asian Games 2026

The 2026 Asian Senior Fencing Championships at the Bharat Mandapam concluded with historically significant milestones for the 24-member Indian contingent. Hosting the premier continental championship for the first time, Indian fencers went toe-to-toe with global powerhouses from Japan and South Korea, delivering high-resilience displays in both individual and team categories. The absolute highlight for the home nation was the Men's Foil Team securing direct qualification for the upcoming Asian Games, proving that India is rapidly transforming into a formidable force on the international strip.

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The Men’s Foil Team (8th in Asia) emerged as the history-makers of the tournament. The quartet of Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh, Tejas Manoj Patil, and Aditya executed an incredible string of tactical relay bouts to finish in the elite top 8, officially securing India's direct qualification berth for the Asian Games. On the individual front, Kanupriya Chawla delivered India’s best individual result of the entire championship in the Women's Foil category. Defying initial pool projections, she advanced deep into the knockout brackets to finish a brilliant 20th in Asia, while teammates Joys Ashitha Stalinraj (43rd), Naorem Mina Devi (45th), and Sonia Devi Waikhom (46th) gained massive top-tier experience. In the Men's Foil individual events, Sachin led the side with a highly commendable 25th-place finish. His teammates, Sanasam Hemash Singh, Aditya, and Tejas Manoj Patil, fought through fiercely competitive pools before bowing out early against deep East Asian rosters. Meanwhile, the Women’s Foil Team carried excellent momentum from Chawla’s individual run into the relay grids, narrowly finishing just outside the top 8. Despite the demanding 45-point stamina curve against Olympic-level rosters, their resilience secured valuable ranking points for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle.

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The Men's Sabre individual discipline saw India's most balanced and deep outing, successfully placing three athletes in the prestigious Asian top 32. Vishal Thapar led the charge with an aggressive run to finish 22nd overall, followed closely by Karan Singh (25th) and Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma (28th), while Lakshay Badser narrowly missed the knockout cuts to finish 33rd. In the Women's Sabre individual events, trailblazing Olympian Bhavani Devi fought valiantly under immense home-crowd pressure. Though stopped in the intense direct elimination rounds, she ultimately locked in a 23rd-place finish in Asia. The Women's Sabre Team—with Bhavani Devi operating as the vital anchor alongside Shreya Gupta, Jefarlin J.S., and Shruti Joshi—showed remarkable technical synergy in the early and middle cycles to earn a resilient Top 10 finish in Asia after a hard-fought battle against a heavily favored East Asian roster. The Men’s Sabre Team mirrored this success as the quartet of Gisho Nidhi, Vishal Thapar, Karan Singh, and Lakshay Badser displayed phenomenal chemistry through difficult direct-elimination brackets to secure their own strong Top 10 finish in Asia, locking in crucial ranking points for the LA 2028 roadmap.

In the Women's Épée individual field, Prachi Lohan stood out as the top performer for India, securing a highly respectable 22nd-place finish in Asia. Commonwealth Junior silver medalist Taniksha Khatri, along with teammates Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari and Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer, faced a brutal draw against top-tier Chinese and South Korean fencers, bowing out in the early knockout phases. The Women’s Épée Team showed remarkable resilience by bouncing back after those tough individual draws, putting together a cohesive performance to secure a strong 9th-place finish in Asia. The Men’s Épée individual contingent—Shrejin Rajendran Shanthim, Joseph Bennet, Shaurya Ashwini, and Aloshious Koovakkal Joshy—gained crucial international exposure in highly defensive pool matches. They carried that experience into the Men's Épée Team relays, displaying immense grit to defend their strips and solidify India's widespread top-10 presence across the team categories.

Reflecting on the monumental home campaign and looking ahead to the critical multi-sport calendar, Mr. Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India (FAI) and Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA), stated: "Hosting the Senior Asian Fencing Championships for the first time is a watershed moment that will permanently redefine the trajectory of Indian sports. Our fencers have given a very good performance on home soil, proving they can match strides with the world's absolute elite. This tournament provides unprecedented exposure to world-class pressure under the eyes of home fans. The experience gained here, alongside the Men’s Foil team securing direct qualification, lays down a definitive foundational path for our athletes. It gives them the vital competitive edge, confidence, and tactical depth needed to aggressively contend for the podium at the upcoming Asian Games."