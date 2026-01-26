/India could face ‘India-A’ in the T20 World Cup warm-up tie; Riyan Parag asked to prepare as backup - Report

Team India could face either India-A or South Africa in their only ‘potential’ T20 World Cup warm-up tie ahead of the marquee event, which starts on February 7. With no official practice game lined up for the tournament’s co-host, the BCCI is working on arranging one (on February 4) to check the match fitness of those recovering from respective injuries, including Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar. The latest report suggests that India could play the Proteas or an intra-squad game against India-A.

Following Team India’s final bilateral T20I fixture against New Zealand on January 31, the Men in Blue will assemble in Mumbai on February 2, with the potential warm-up match scheduled two days later at the Brabourne Stadium (on February 4). A Times of India (TOI) report suggests that the Centre of Excellence (CoE) has been tasked to prepare all-rounder Riyan Parag, recovering from a shoulder injury, for the practice match should the need arise.



An unnamed BCCI source close to the information revealed that Washington’s recovery is taking longer than expected, but Varma’s is on the right track, with the BCCI and CoE doctors monitoring him closely. The source added that although Varma could miss India’s tournament opener (against the USA) on February 7, he would likely retain full fitness before their second group game five days later on February 12 against Namibia.



The selectors, however, are confident of having a fully-fit Tilak Varma available for selection for the marquee T20 World Cup tie against Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.



“Washington’s recovery from the side strain is taking longer than expected. The selectors are preparing for a situation where he is unable to be fit in the initial matches of the World Cup. Tilak’s recovery has been good. His return to play is being chalked out at the moment.



"The team management is confident he will be in prime shape by the second match on Feb 12. The selectors want the team to settle down by the match against Pakistan in Colombo on Feb 15,” a BCCI source said, as quoted by TOI.



Although a team can make changes to its squad till January 30, the tournament’s technical committee can always allow injury replacements even during the tournament.

