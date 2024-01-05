LIVE TV
Cricket's 'Big 3' must share its wealth with other nations to help sustain and grow Tests - Mike Baird

Sydney, AustraliaEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Jan 05, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
'Big 3' must share wealth with other nations to save Tests, urges Mike Baird Photograph:(AFP)

Baird’s comments have come after Cricket South Africa picked a B-squad for the away New Zealand Tests with seven debutants and an uncapped player as a captain named on the team sheet.

Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird has raised his concerns to save Test cricket and ensure all nations, outside of Big 3 (India, Australia and England), are getting equal opportunity to sustain at the top level and host more Tests in this emergence of franchise-based T20 league era.

Baird’s comments have come after Cricket South Africa picked a B-squad for the away New Zealand Tests with seven debutants and an uncapped player as a captain named on the team sheet. With all top-tier players deciding to play the SA20 league instead, CSA faced severe backlash from fans and the other boards, mainly Australia, for prioritising money over history.

However, South Africa’s Test team batting coach, Shukri Conrad, backed this call from the board, arguing that for cricket to survive in this part of the world, regular funding is required, and for which their newer domestic franchise-based T20 tournament must prosper.

Speaking on the same lines while considering the chunk the Big-3 makes and how they can help other boards with that, Baird said all three of India, Australia, and England must their wealth with other boards to ensure top players continue playing the longer format, and thus, Test cricket survives.

“If we’re in a position that national teams aren’t being prioritised, then we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Baird told Sydney Morning Herald. 

“Ultimately, that might mean costs and consequences for the leading countries. There is undoubtedly an economic element. But there’s also a commonsense element in terms of the way we schedule and the way we collectively as members prioritise. So there is strong resolve, but we need to move, I think, at a much quicker pace,” he added.

‘We need to support, retain and grow Tests

Following a daddy jump in BCCI’s share in the ICC revenue (from 38.5% for the 2024-2027 cycle), Indian Cricket will earn $230 million in this period. Meanwhile, CA and ECB will also pocket 6.89 ($41 million) and 6.25 ($37.53 million) per cent, respectively. 

Baird argued that the cricket world is running out of time to step up and make attempts to save the oldest format, as everyone must act on it following detailed discussions. 

“We need to support, retain and grow Test cricket, and we’re going to have to think through our priorities, and part of that is how we distribute funding. 

“I don’t think we can wait, so we have to look at how that funding is allocated, is it going to the right things, and yes, one of the solutions which has been put forward is increasing Test match payments to make them more competitive. They’re all the things we need to bring forward,” Baird added.

