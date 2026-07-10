/IND-W vs ENG-W: Shree Charani earns maiden Test cap at Lord's after T20 World Cup heroics

Shree Charani's rapid rise in international cricket reached another milestone as she received her maiden Test cap against England Women at Lord's. It was a memorable occasion, with Lord’s hosting a women’s Test match for the first time, 50 years after staging its first women’s international game. Charani earned her place in the Indian Test team after an outstanding Women’s T20 World Cup campaign.

The left-arm spinner was India’s leading wicket-taker, claiming 14 wickets in just five matches. It was the highest number of wickets by an Indian player in a single edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup and helped her become the world’s No. 1-ranked T20I bowler.

The 21-year-old broke Poonam Yadav’s previous Indian record of 10 wickets, set during India’s run to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Charani also finished second on the all-time list for most wickets in a single Women’s T20 World Cup, behind New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr, who took 15 wickets in the 2024 tournament.

Also Read - Australia backs India's 2036 Olympics bid under new Sports Cooperation Roadmap

India also welcomed back wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, who returned to the Test side after more than two and a half years. She had missed India’s previous Tests against South Africa in Chennai in 2024 and Australia in Perth earlier this year.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and chose to bowl first. The hosts handed Test debuts to Mady Villiers and Alice Capsey.

Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani and Kranti Gaud