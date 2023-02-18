IND-W vs ENG-W live streaming: India vs England women’s world cup playing XI, squad, time & all details

IND-W vs ENG-W live streaming: India-Women will be taking on England-Women in their third match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on February 18, Saturday. India’s campaign so far in the world cup is running as smoothly as it can get. After defeating Pakistan in their first match and then West Indies in the second, India is coming off a promising winning streak to lock horns with the English team. Stumper-batter Richa Ghosh is currently in fantastic form. The 19-year-old once again played a brilliant game against West Indies to help India win the match by six wickets after her decisive and game-winning efforts against Pakistan.

Harmanpreet, the captain, assisted her effectively in the middle with 33 runs off 42 deliveries. Deepti Sharma was amazing when it came to bowling. In her four overs, the all-rounder conceded only 15 runs and secured three wickets.

Speaking of the England-Women team, they have also had a stellar run in the world cup 2023. They have won their opening two clashes, first against West Indies and then against Ireland. Although winning, England had a difficult time against Ireland in their previous game. All the other batters lost their wickets pretty quickly, leaving Alice Capsey as the lone warrior. The Three Lions, however, were outstanding with bowling. Charlie Dean grabbed two wickets, Sophie Ecclestone three, and Sarah Glenn two.

To say the least, the upcoming clash between IND-W and ENG-W is going to be a thrilling clash.

India-W vs England-W match details

India-W vs England-W match is due to take place on Saturday, February 18. The match starts at 6:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is Saint George's Park in Port Elizabeth. The live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Where to watch India-W vs England-W match live?

India-W vs England-W match will be broadcasted live in India on Star Sports Network. The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app in India.

India-W vs England-W match head-to-head record

There have been 26 T20I matches between the two countries. In T20I matches, England Women have a 19-7 lead over India Women overall.

India and England Women have a 5-0 head-to-head record in T20 World Cup games. In the semifinals of the 2020 T20 World Cup, where play was halted by rain, India advanced to the final due to a stronger standing in the standings.

India-W vs England-W match playing XI (predicted)

India Women Playing XI (IND-W):

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

England Women playing XI (ENG-W):

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

India-W vs England-W match full squad

India:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

England:

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson.

