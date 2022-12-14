IND-W VS AUS-W 3rd T20I live streaming: watch India vs Australia live cricket stream Apps, mobile, TV & laptop

IND-W VS AUS-W 3rd T20I live Stream: India has used the same lineup in both matches so far earlier, although pacer Meghna Singh may be rested for the third. Meghna has leaked runs in both matches; in the last encounter, she went for 14 in one over and didn't bowl again. Harleen Deol, an all-rounder who is not a direct substitute for Meghna, may be given a shot on Wednesday. Her presence will also add weight to the batting order. In the second T20I, Australia made two changes, with Heather Graham and Phoebe Litchfield replacing Grace Harris, who was not well, and the injured Jess Jonassen. While both Graham and Litchfield are expected to keep their positions, fast-bowler Megan Schutt may lose her spot to Darcie Brown, who is fit for selection and expected to play in the XI, according to skipper Alyssa Healy on Tuesday.