IND vs WI Test Series: India vs West Indies full schedule, date, time, venue, teams, live streaming details
IND vs WI Test Series 2023: The ICC Test matches between India and West Indies are all set to begin on July 12, 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the two-match series.
IND vs WI Test Series: India and West Indies are all set to compete in a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The first match is scheduled for July 12 and will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica. The Indian Cricket Team will be led by Rohit Sharma. Ajinkya Rahane makes his comeback as the vice-captain of the team, while despite his average performance in the previous WTC cycle, Virat Kohli retains his position in the squad. However, the West Indies Team will be led by Kriagg Brathwaite. All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican and Alick Athanze make it to the team.
Here is everything you need to know about IND vs WI Test Series:
IND vs WI Test Series Full Schedule
Wednesday, July 12 - Sunday, Jul 16
1st Test - India vs West Indies
Venue- Windsor Park, Dominica
Time- 07:30 PM IST
Thursday, July 20 - Monday, July 24
2nd Test - India vs West Indies
Venue- Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad
Time- 07:30 PM IST
IND vs WI Test Series Full Squad:
West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican
India
Rohit Sharma (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat
IND vs WI Test Series: Live Streaming
The two Test matches between India and West Indies will have a live telecast on Doordarshan (DD) Sports for free but on cable and not DTH.
The match will also be streamed live on JioCinema and Fancode.
Here's a full list of television broadcasters across the world, check where can you watch IND vs WI Test Series:
India: DD Sports, JioCinema, FanCode, Disney+ Hotstar
Africa: SuperSport App & Website.
United States: Willow TV, Disney+ Hostar, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket
Australia: FoxSport App & Website
Sri Lanka: DialogTV, PeoT
Bangladesh: GaziTV
Caribbean: Flow Sports
(With inputs from agencies)
