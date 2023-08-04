IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Check date, venue, squads, live streaming details and all you need to know

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Making a strong comeback on the field, team West Indies defeated India by 4 runs, leading the series by 1-0. Roman Powell played a captain's knock taking the team West Indies to score 149 runs. After this four-run heart-wrenching defeat, team India led by Hardik Pandya, the young team is now preparing itself to make its comeback, while West Indies is riding high on their first-game success and will be fueled with motivation to keep winning the game.

West Indies win the first #WIvIND T20I.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I in Guyana. 👍 👍



This T20I will be India's last assignment before the Asia Cup 2023, as the event is only two months away.

The five-match series will hold its second Test on Sunday (August 6) at 7:30 pm. Here's everything you need to know:

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India vs West Indies Match Details:

Date & Time: Sunday, August 06, 8:00 PM IST

Toss: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI:

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details:

The second T20I match between India and West Indies will be broadcast on Doordarshan Sports (DD), allowing fans to tune in and witness the excitement for free. Additionally, fans can lie stream the game on Fancode and JioCinema app and website.

