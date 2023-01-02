IND vs SL Live Streaming: How to watch India vs Sri Lanka Series 2023 live streaming & TV channels in India

IND vs SL Live Streaming: January will be an action-packed month for cricket fans in India, as Team India plans to play 11 matches in one month. This is Team India’s first international tournament after the Bangladesh series, where the team had put up an average performance. India plans to play 3 ODIs and as many T20 matches against Sri Lanka. The BCCI finalised the squad for the upcoming series on 27 December, and the details are provided in the article. The series begins on January 3, Tuesday with the first T-20 match between Sri Lanka and India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. After Sri Lanka’s tour is over, India will welcome New Zealand to the sub-continent. All details about the upcoming series between India and Sri Lanka, including schedule, squad and livestreaming/ broadcasting TV channels are given in the article.

India vs Sri Lanka series full schedule

Tuesday, January 3: 1st T20 match- At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, at 7:00 PM IST

Thursday, January 5: 2nd T20 match-At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, at 7:00 PM IST

Saturday, January 7: 3rd T20 match-At Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, at 7:00 PM IST

Tuesday, January 10: 1st ODI- At Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, at 2:00 PM IST

Thursday, January 12: 2nd ODI- At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, at 2:00 PM IST

Sunday, January 15: 3rd ODI- At Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, at 2:00 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka series Livestream details, TV channel broadcast details

Since Star Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast Team India's home tournaments, the entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Matches between India and Sri Lanka can also be watched live on DD Sports.

India vs Sri Lanka series: Team India Squad

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

