IND vs SL 2023: Ex-India opener calls for Ruturaj Gaikwad to replace 'disappointing' Shubman Gill for decider

The Indian openers failed to provide team the start they would have liked in the first two T20Is against Sri Lanka. While Ishan Kishan at least looked in some touch during the 1st game, scoring 37off 29, his fellow opener Shubman Gill didn’t appear to impress anyone as he got out cheaply in both matches by playing poor shots. Rather disappointed with Gill’s performance, the former India opener Wasim Jaffer said he will be tempted to play Ruturaj Gaikwad in the decider in Rajkot ahead of Gill.

Speaking with ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer said Ruturaj, who has been warming the bench for a long-time now despite putting up tremendous performances in the domestic cricket, must be given a chance.

“I think Ruturaj Gaikwad should get a chance. He has scored a lot of runs (in domestic cricket). He was outstanding in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has been warming the benches for quite some time now,” Jaffer said.

On Gill, who scored seven in the first match and five in the next, Jaffer said, “Shubman Gill, on the other hand, hasn't been in great touch in the previous two matches. He has been disappointing. I will be tempted to play Ruturaj Gaikwad.”

I will back Arshdeep – Jaffer

Meanwhile in the bowling department, seamer Arshdeep Singh came under the hammer for bowling five no-balls during the second T20I. Conceding as many as 37 runs in two overs, the left-arm pacer had a forgetful outing in Pune. Backing him to do well against the Lankans in the final T20I in Rajkot, Jaffer said,

“In the bowling department, I will back Arshdeep Singh even though he had a forgetful day (in the 2nd T20I). You need to back him in this situation so that his confidence doesn't take a further hit. Apart from the one change in the batting department, I don't see any other changes in the XI.”