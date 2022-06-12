IND vs SA prediction: Who will win 2nd T20I between India and South Africa in Cuttack?

India will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on South Africa in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday (June 12). India lost the series-opener by seven wickets against the Proteas in New Delhi after failing to defend a strong total of 211 runs and will be hoping to produce a better show with the ball on Sunday.

In the absence of KL Rahul and regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant led the Indian team for the first time in his career but failed to get off to a winning start. Batting first, India got off to a good start and rode on opener Ishan Kishan's brilliant 76 off 48 balls along with crucial knocks from Pant and Hardik Pandya to post 211 runs on the board.

However, the bowlers failed to defend the total and were taken to the cleaners by Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller, who slammed unbeaten half-centuries apiece to help South Africa win with five balls to spare. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel - India's two death overs specialists both conceded a whopping 43 runs each in their quota of 4 overs.

The duo was ripped apart by Miller and Van der Dussen who showed no mercy to the Indian bowlers. While South Africa will be looking to bag their second win on the trot after clinching the series-opener in New Delhi, India will be hopeful of returning to winning ways and levelling the series 1-1.

After the bowling attack's failure in the opening game, the hosts might want to make a few changes. India have young Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh in their squad who were both impressive in the recently-concluded IPL 2022 and can be handed their dream debut.

While Umran can consistently clock over 150kmph, Arshdeep has been exceptional in the death overs with his precise yorkers. India can also look at bringing Deepak Hooda in the line-up to add more stability to their batting line-up. But it remains to be seen who will make way for Hooda in the line-up if he plays.

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I prediction:

India were expected to defend the 211-run total comfortably in the series-opener in New Delhi but their bowling attack was taken to the cleaners by Miller and Van der Dussen, who made it a cakewalk for the Proteas. India will be hoping not to repeat those mistakes this time around and are likely to level the series 1-1 on Sunday.