IND vs SA ODI series 2023: Date, schedule, venue, squads & live-streaming details | All you need to know

IND vs SA ODI series 2023: India and South Africa will now lock horns in a three-match ODI series at various venues in South Africa. The ODI series is part of the India Tour of South Africa 2023. The two teams recently concluded their three-match T20I series in a tie. The first match was called off due to rain and the last two matches were won by South Africa and India each, respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav led the men in blue for the T20I format. In the ODIs, Indian skipper KL Rahul will lead the team. KL Rahul will instead be at the helm but senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not considered for the white-ball format.

Here is everything you need to know about IND vs SA ODI series:

IND vs SA ODI series: Full schedule

1st ODI – December 17, 2023

2nd ODI – December 19, 2023

3rd ODI – December 21, 2023

IND vs SA ODI series: Venues

1st ODI – December 17, 2023, at 1:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Wanderers Stadium Pitch Report

The Wanderers Stadium pitch has been generally regarded as favourable for batting. However, continuous rain in South Africa may introduce moisture, offering assistance to the bowlers.

2nd ODI – December 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in St George’s Park, Gqeberha

St. George's Park Pitch Report

St. George's Park has been an unused track for a while. The pitch has historically supported pacers, who would get a good bounce from the surface. The batters can get going once they hold off the new-ball pressure.

3rd ODI – December 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in Boland Park, Paarl

Boland Park Pitch Report

The average 1st innings score in T20 matches played here is 160 runs, which states that it is a competitive track where there is help for both batters and bowlers. In the initial overs of the match, the pacers will get some movement, but the spinners will play an important part in the 2nd innings.

IND vs SA ODI series: Full squads

India ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar

South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

IND vs SA ODI series: Live-streaming details

The India vs South Africa ODI series will be live-telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.