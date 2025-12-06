/Massive boost for India as Shubman Gill cleared to play South Africa T20Is

In a massive boost to the Indian Team, Test captain and star batter Shubman Gill has received the fitness clearance certificate from the Centre of Excellence (CoE) days ahead of the first T20I against South Africa in Cuttack on December 9. Picked in the T20I squad, subject to fitness, Gill, who joined the CoE in Bengaluru on December 1, was required to undergo a rehabilitation program for the neck injury he sustained during the first Test against the Proteas in Kolkata, which he did, and is now free of any discomfort

"Shubman Gill has successfully completed his rehabilitation at CoE and has met the requisite criteria to be declared fit for all formats of the game," the CoE stated, as quoted by Times of India (TOI).

During the first Test at the Eden Gardens, Gill suffered a neck injury and was hospitalised for two days before being ruled out of the Test. Although he did travel with the team to Guwahati for the second Test, being unable to regain full fitness kept him on the sidelines. The right-hander subsequently missed the ODI series, with the selectors roping in Ruturaj Gaikwad in his place.



In between, he travelled to Mumbai to see a spine specialist before flying home to spend some time with his family. He then flew to Bengaluru to begin his rehab, where he completed his skill training, including batting, fielding and match simulations at the CoE.

